Every Day Counts: An outlook on WASH for the most vulnerable children in Syria

By staying and delivering over the past 10 years, UNICEF ensured that over four million Syrians a year – including those in the hardest-to-reach and besieged areas – had access to safe water and sanitation services. This has slowed down the deterioration of water and sanitation services, enabling a gradual shift from emergency response to recovery and resilience.

What has UNICEF done for Syrian children during the past 10 years of conflict?

Over the past 10 years, UNICEF has kept the water running in Syria. UNICEF has been importing 7,000 metric tons of sodium hypochlorite a year to disinfect the majority water systems across the country, benefiting 13.8 million people per year at an average annual cost of USD 2.5 million. Repairs and rehabilitation shored up water systems for an average 4.2 million people per year. UNICEF also filled the gap for an average of 1.9 million people per year who accessed clean water through water trucking and the distribution of fuel for pumping water and supplies for household water treatment. At times, the billions of litres of water trucked by UNICEF were the only source of water for families in eastern Aleppo, ArRaqqa, the Old City of Homs, Idleb, Rural Damascus and Deir-ez-Zor. Emergency water provision has also been a lifeline for those displaced into formal and informal settlements or living in areas where water networks fail, such as areas of Al-Hasakeh fed by Alouk water station.