Every Day Counts: An outlook on nutrition for the most vulnerable children in Syria

As the situation deteriorated in Syria in the first years of the crisis, UNICEF built a Nutrition-in-Emergencies response from the ground up. From 2014 to 2022, this has evolved into a mature, integrated system for the prevention, identification and treatment of acute malnutrition. Almost 75,000 children have been treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) - the most lifethreatening form of malnutrition—during that time. UNICEF and partners also screened an average of 950,000 children per year since 2015 for acute malnutrition. This screening was a vital entry point for widescale prevention (infant and young child feeding, micronutrient supplementation) which contributed to keeping global acute malnutrition rates below ‘very high’ levels1 throughout the crisis.

Children in Syria now face a triple-threat to their growth and development: undernutrition (stunting and wasting), micronutrient deficiencies and overweight are affecting 3.77 million children. This new emergency requires a new comprehensive response to address all forms of malnutrition.