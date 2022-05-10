Every Day Counts: An outlook on health for the most vulnerable children in Syria

Over the past ten years, UNICEF has mitigated the destruction of physical and human health infrastructure in Syria by, among other critical interventions, providing over 16 million primary health care consultations for children and women. However, the provision of health care through a parallel NGO-run system can only be a stop-gap measure. It is time now to invest technical and financial resources into building an equitable health care system, focusing on building the technical and managerial capacity of the health workers at all levels and reactivating comprehensive primary health care including supporting evidence-generation and evidence-based policies for maternal and child health and nutrition.

What has UNICEF done for Syrian children during the past 10 years of conflict?

Through NGOs and other partners, UNICEF has provided 16,177,301 primary health care consultations since 2012. It is impossible to quantify how many children and women have been saved by UNICEF and other humanitarian actors filling the gap created by the destruction of the primary health care system in Syria. Ninety per cent of these consultations were for the most common childhood killers: pneumonia and diarrhoea. Others prevented, diagnosed, treated and referred sick children with no other recourse.

During the height of the conflict in 2016 and 2017, UNICEF health supplies were a lifeline, crossing lines of conflict and reaching besieged communities.

In 2021, UNICEF focused on communities that may otherwise not have had health facilities, or those with very high numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs). The inaccessibility of public health services is particularly stark: In the first half of 2020, for example, UNICEF and its partners helped fill the gap in Syria’s health infrastructure by providing more primary health care consultations than the public primary health centres in any one governorate.