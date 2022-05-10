Every Day Counts: An outlook on child protection for the most vulnerable children in Syria

UNICEF partners provided integrated child protection services including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) to over 10 million children during the last five years of conflict in all areas of Syria including the north-east (NE) and north-west (NW). In the absence of a national child protection system, UNICEF built the capacities of civil society to provide life-saving child protection services to the most affected children. However, these critical child protection services are by nature long-term and best provided professionally in a formal and integrated child protection and social protection system. As such, UNICEF will begin a shift towards early recovery efforts, reaching children at scale and accelerating a national child protection system with the norms, laws, and structures to protect the most vulnerable children.

What has UNICEF done for Syrian children during the past 10 years of conflict?

The conflict in Syria has placed millions of children under profound psychosocial distress with possible lifelong impact on their mental wellbeing. An entire generation has grown up surrounded by fighting, displacement and deprivation. Forty-seven per cent have lost family or friends1 . UNICEF partners have provided an average of 285,000 children with psychosocial support per year since 2012, strengthening connections and positive relationships within their communities and guiding them to develop personal skills to cope with stress and emotional distress in the face of the now-pervasive impacts of conflict2 . Fifty-six per cent of children showed improvements in their well-being after participating in psychosocial support programming.