Every Day Counts: Acute malnutrition in north-east Syria

Acute malnutrition – the life-threatening form of malnutrition- remains a serious concern across north-east Syria (NE Syria), driven by insecurity, displacement, economic deterioration, precarious livelihoods, inadequate health care services and the water crisis and drought conditions affecting the region. UNICEF now provides life-saving nutrition services to prevent and treat acute malnutrition across the north-east, but more is needed.

UNICEF and the Nutrition Sector, including WFP, must continue to expand preventive, community-based as well as specialized inpatient nutrition services to children with acute malnutrition and ensure the availability of critical supplies.

2021 was the first year when UNICEF was able to reach every sub-district of Al-Hasakeh Governorate with nutrition centres and mobile teams, as well as reaching four of seven subdistricts in Ar-Raqqa . This follows 2019 when UNICEF was able to access only a third of sub-districts in Al-Hasakeh. In 2020, COVID-19 prevention measures saw lockdowns and a curfew in NE Syria, which were a major barrier to reaching children and mothers with the nutrition activities and supplies across the year.

In addition to providing life-saving treatment to children suffering from acute malnutrition, this access allowed detailed nutrition data to be collected to understand the nutritional status and needs of these children using weight-forheight measurements taken from the nutrition surveillance data in fixed and mobile clinics. This data acts as the basis for this paper.