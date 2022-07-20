Evaluation of Syrian Arab Republic WFP Interim Country Strategic Plan 2022-2023

Summary Terms of Reference

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period.

Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders

Subject and focus of the evaluation

The Syria Interim CSP (ICSP 2022-2023) centers around four Strategic Outcomes focusing on crisis response, resilience building, nutrition and humanitarian common service provision, aiming at responding to the growing food and nutrition needs, the severe deterioration of livelihoods and resilience and the collapse of food systems.

WFP continues its large-scale life-saving food assistance, while it refocuses its education, nutrition and livelihoods strengthening activities complemented by support for national social protection systems.

The overall budget of the Syria ICSP approved by the Executive Board in November 2021 was USD 2.87 billion for a total of 9.9 million beneficiaries.

The evaluation will assess WFP contributions to ICSP strategic outcomes, establishing plausible causal relations between the outputs of WFP activities, the implementation process, the operational environment and changes observed at the outcome level, including any unintended consequences.

It will also focus on adherence to humanitarian principles, gender equality, protection and accountability to affected populations.

The evaluation will adopt standard UNEG and OECD/DAC evaluation criteria, namely: relevance, coherence, efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability as well as connectedness, and coverage.