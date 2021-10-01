Evaluation of the eighth UNFPA country programme for Syria (2016-2018)

UNFPA CPE: SYRIA

8TH COUNTRY PROGRAMME 2016-2018

DECEMBER 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Purpose, Scope and Target audience: This report is an independent, external evaluation and presents the process, findings, conclusions and recommendations of UNFPA’s work in Syria under the 8th Country Programme Document (CPD) during the period 2016-2020. The purpose of the Country Programme Evaluation (CPE) was to assess the achievement of the intended programme results, providing credible information on the CP relevance, efficiency, effectiveness, sustainability, coordination, coverage and connectedness in order to support decision-making by the programme management and national counterparts for further programme improvement and strategic positioning over the new country program. Specifically, the CPE aimed at assessing the relevance of the programme and progress in the achievement of outputs and outcomes against what was planned (effectiveness) in the country program implementation plan, as well as efficiency of interventions and sustainability of effects; assessing alignment of CPAP (or other similar documents in use at the CO) with the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) and role of UNFPA country office as an active contributor to the coordination mechanism of the UN country team; Since the interventions during the current CP took place largely within a humanitarian context, the evaluation would also seek to assess the “Connectedness” and “Coverage “of the country program; and document through a simple guidance note the good practices and/or suggestions on how to conduct Country Program Evaluation in similar contexts.

The scope of the CPE covers the work and activities of UNFPA and those implemented by its partners (both government and non-government organisations) in Syria under the 8th Country Programme during the period 2016 to 2020. Thematically, the evaluation covers all four thematic areas in which UNFPA has been working during the period under review, namely Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH); Gender equality and Women’s Empowerment; Adolescents and Youth, and Population and Development (P&D). The main audience and primary users of the evaluation are the UNFPA Syria Country Office (CO), UNFPA’s implementing partners, government partners, including relevant line ministries and departments of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and donors operating in Syria.

The 8th Country Programme: The Syria 8th Country Programme (CP) was developed in alignment with the national development priorities and the United Nations Strategic Framework 2016- 2017, while taking the evolving situation of the country into consideration. Its focus was on (a) improving access to high-quality reproductive health care (b) scaling-up gender-based violence prevention and response; and (c) supporting capacities to collect and use gender- and age- disaggregated data for tailoring response and recovery programming. The CP integrated delivery of reproductive health and gender-based violence services and information through support to partners to operate mobile teams, medical points, health centres and hospitals, and women-friendly and youth-friendly spaces. The CP integrated targeting young people as well as population and development areas of concern, especially for early recovery, and evidence-based data for programming and monitoring in humanitarian contexts in both the outcomes.