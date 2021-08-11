An Evaluation of Children’s Psychosocial Wellbeing in Northeast Syria: Data from Children in Formal Schools, June 2, 2021

Executive Summary

Program Background

The conflict in Syria has brought great physical and psychological devastation to the people of the country over the last decade. This prolonged exposure to conflict and insecurity can leave children with trauma and toxic stress. Injaz has been working since 2018 to support children through the implementation of a psychosocial support (PSS) program implemented through local partners in northeast Syria (NES).

The Injaz PSS program is strongly grounded in the five core components of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL): self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationships skills, and social awareness. It utilizes sports, music, dancing, theatre, drawing, and storytelling, among other activities, to help children improve their psychosocial wellbeing. Prior to the data collection for this research, the program had been implemented in formal and informal IDP camps in NES, reaching over 7,000 children. Following the completion of data collection, the program was introduced in 33 formal schools with just over 57,000 children. While programming was suspended in the formal schools in March of 2020 due to COVID-19, Injaz has continued to provide PSS programming to children in formal and informal camps.

Research Approach

This research was originally developed as a baseline study for a quasi-experimental evaluation of control and intervention schools. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about the closure of formal schools in NES, resulting in Injaz suspending its PSS activities there and preventing Injaz from being able to conduct an endline round of data collection. Therefore, the data from this “baseline” has been reconsidered as a stand-alone research that documents the psychosocial wellbeing of the children that participated; research that we hope will be useful for the planning of future interventions focused on children in NES.

In total, 968 interviews were conducted in ten formal schools in Governate A: 466 with children, 466 with caregivers, 26 with teachers, and ten with heads of schools. As there are 3,230 children reported to be enrolled in the sampled schools, our sample of 466 children provides us with a 4.2% margin of error based upon a 95% confidence level. That being said, there are a number of limitations that impact the reliability of the data. Some of these include concerns about response biases, especially related to the cultural context; the selection of the schools being not fully randomized; the usage of the data in ways that have not been validated; etc. Despite these limitations, the data collected provides interesting insights into the psychosocial wellbeing of a group of children in NES, which is important as so little research is available for this population.

Validated measurement scales and assessment tools were integrated into the Child and Caregiver Surveys, including the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, the SCARED-5, the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), and the Children’s Hope Scale. Together, the four validated measurements cover nine different indicators or aspects of psychosocial wellbeing: i) self-esteem, ii) anxiety, iii) emotional problems, iv) conduct problems, v) hyperactivity, vi) peer problems, vii) difficulties, viii) prosocial attitudes and behaviors, and ix) hope for the future. The items used to define these aspects are detailed in each section. These surveys provide us with the children’s self-reflections and their caregivers’ perceptions of the child’s wellbeing. Additionally, teachers and heads of school participated in structured key informant interviews to provide a larger, once-removed picture of children’s psychosocial wellbeing in the classrooms and schools they attend.