The European Union supports WFP's critical humanitarian air service in Syria

DAMASCUS – At a time when humanitarian needs across Syria are greater than ever, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Syria has received 1 million Euro from the European Union (EU) to ensure that humanitarians can continue to reach vulnerable families.

This funding will support staff from 35 organisations to fly between Damascus, Aleppo and Qamishli for an additional three months to provide lifesaving food, shelter, protection and medical services. UNHAS, that is operated by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), transports lifesaving aid to communities who depend on this assistance to stay healthy, fight malnutrition and meet their basic needs.

“As conflict continues across Syria, UNHAS ensures that humanitarians can safely travel to the families who need help the most,” said the WFP Country Director in Syria. “WFP is grateful for the EU’s ongoing support of this lifeline that many communities now rely on.”

Established in 2004, UNHAS serves the humanitarian community where viable air transport is not available. The service currently runs in 21 countries and transports up to 400,000 passengers to over 400 destinations each year. Since launching in Syria in 2020, UNHAS has transported more than 2000 passengers and 20,350 metric tons of cargo across the country.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

