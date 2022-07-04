The European Union contributes €5.7 million to support the most vulnerable children and families in Syria

More than 300,000 people to benefit from access to life-saving services across the country

DAMASCUS, 4 July 2022 - The European Union (EU) has contributed €5.7 million in humanitarian funding towards UNICEF’s support for the most vulnerable children and families in Syria. The multi-donor humanitarian action, supported by the EU, will help UNICEF bolster its response and reach over 310,000 conflict-affected people. Mainly children, including children with disabilities, and women, will benefit from lifesaving cash transfers and case management, water and sanitation as well as education-in-emergencies services.

Nearly 90 per cent of people in Syria live in poverty, most are unable to make ends meet. More than 14.6 million Syrians require humanitarian assistance. It is the highest number of people in need of humanitarian support ever recorded in Syria since the conflict began. The number of children in need - more than 6.5 million – has increased by seven per cent in 2021 alone.

“Ongoing conflict, deepening economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic have all exacerbated the situation for children in Syria. These factors combined have had a significant impact on increasing risks to girls and boys as families struggle,” said UNICEF Syria Representative, Mr Bo Viktor Nylund. “Partnering with the European Union, supports our efforts to reach the most vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, in Syria. It helps to keep children safe, gives them access to clean water and good sanitation, and strengthens community resilience by providing quality education.”

The new funding comes in addition to an earlier contribution of €2 million in 2021 to support UNICEF’s programming in 14 governorates in Syria. Since 2016, the EU has provided more than €49 million in humanitarian funding for UNICEF’s support to children in Syria.

“11 years into the Syria crisis, humanitarian needs are at an all-time high. Sadly, children are increasingly bearing the brunt of the crisis as their living conditions deteriorate and they miss out on education,” said Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management. “With partners like UNICEF we are committed to better protect vulnerable Syrian children, ensure that they are schooled, and their families can live with more dignity and access basic services.”

The 2022 multi-donor humanitarian action, supported by the EU, will help UNICEF reach:

53,740 families and children with disabilities with cash assistance and case management.

208,000 people with access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

49,000 children with access to education and learning materials.

Media contacts

Eva Hinds

Chief of Communication

UNICEF

Tel: +963950044304

Email: ehinds@unicef.org