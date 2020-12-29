The European Union contributes €7.5 million towards UNICEF programmes supporting the most vulnerable children and families in Syria

More than one million people to benefit from access to life-saving services across the country

DAMASCUS, 29 December 2020 - The European Union has contributed €7.5 million towards UNICEF’s support for the most vulnerable children and families in Syria. This funding will help provide over one million conflict-affected people, mainly children and women, with access to protection, health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene services. This comes in addition to an earlier contribution of €1.5 million to support preparedness and response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic in both Northwest and East Syria.

“With the crisis in Syria approaching its tenth year, UNICEF remains committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of more than 5 million children in Syria,” said UNICEF Representative in Syria, Mr. Bo Viktor Nylund. “Our partnership with the European Union has been substantial to ensuring the most vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, are protected, reached with quality education, health and nutrition and have access to water and sanitation services.”

Since 2016, the European Union has provided more than €34 million in humanitarian funding for UNICEF’s support to children in Syria.

“After almost a decade of conflict, the most vulnerable children in Syria need our support more than ever,” said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič. “Providing them with emergency assistance, protection and access to safe water and sanitation is essential, especially during the ongoing pandemic. But EU humanitarian aid also extends to ensuring Syrian children have access to an education, which represent the hope of a better and more inclusive future.”

The 2020 multi-donor humanitarian action, supported by the European Union, will help UNICEF reach:

310,000 people with emergency water and sanitation services, and 80,000 with access to lifesaving emergency WASH facilities and services.

50,000 children and mothers with life-saving curative and preventive nutrition services, and 80,000 children as well as women of childbearing age with primary health care consultations.

7,000 children through access to education and learning materials.

