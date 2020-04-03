European Asylum Support Office: Syria - Internally displaced persons, returnees and internal mobility - Country of Origin Information Report (April 2020)

Today, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) published a Country of Origin Information (COI) report titled "Syria - Internally displaced persons, returnees and internal mobility**". *This report is part of a series of Syria reports produced in 2019-2020. These reports cover actors of protection, internal mobility, key socio-economic indicators, and targeting of individuals. The reports provide information relevant for international protection status determination for Syrian applicants for international protection, and will be used in the development of a country guidance note on Syria.

In January 2020, Syrians lodged almost 8 000 applications, up by 22% compared to the previous month. This is the highest number since the end of 2017, and the continuation of an upward trend observed as of the second half of 2019. As a result, Syrians accounted for 12% of all applications lodged in the EU+; two thirds of such applications were lodged in just two EU+ countries. In the same month, some 5 610 first-instance decisions were issued to Syrian nationals in January, only slightly up from December (+ 10%). The number of pending cases reached a new high: more than 51 800 Syrian applications were awaiting a first-instance decision at the end of January. It must be noted that, at the end of December 2019, the number of Syrian applications awaiting a decision at all instances (thus, including cases in appeal/review) was higher, and stood at 86 435 cases.

The EU+ recognition rate for Syrian applicants continued to decline slightly, and stood at 83% for decisions issued between August 2019 and January 2020, down by three percentage points from the previous semester.

The report, EASO COI Report: Syria – Internally displaced persons, returnees and internal mobility, analyses the situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees in Syria, the underlying factors and general patterns of displacement, and then focuses on the situation of IDPs in various areas of Syria: rebel-held areas, and several areas in the north. The report further provides an overview of legal issues and practical procedures and obstacles for returning, freedom of movement and internal mobility in Syria.

The report was drafted by Country of Origin Information (COI) researchers from the Swedish Migration Agency, Country of Origin Information, Section for Information Analysis, in accordance with the EASO COI Report Methodology. The report was reviewed by the Danish Immigration Service (DIS). Additionally, ACCORD, the Austrian Centre for Country of Origin and Asylum Research and Documentation, conducted an external review.

