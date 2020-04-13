April 2020 #Coronavirus

Overview of the EU support April 2020 #Coronavirus EU response to the coronavirus pandemic in the Southern Neighbourhood As part of its global response to the coronavirus outbreak, the European Commission stands by its partners in the Southern Neighbourhood and is adjusting its on-going assistance programmes and re-orienting its programming for 2020 to mobilise emergency support. Based on needs expressed by partner countries, this re-orientated EU support is focussing specifically on health, economic and social sectors.

€30.8 million for immediate needs

€572 million to strengthen the health sector

€1.5 billion for the short and medium term to support the social and economic recovery of the region

Responding to health-related needs

Regional level

As a first emergency response at regional level, the EU signed a contract with the European Centre for Disease Control to provide tailor-made support to enhance the preparedness and response capacities of partner countries in the current emergency situation. This new EU Initiative for Health Security for €9 million covers all neighbourhood and enlargement countries and focuses on capacity building of epidemiologists and frontline health staff.

Country level

At country level, the EU response is being adapted to a variety of situations.

In Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia, ongoing EU projects are being reallocated to support national health systems, ensure continuity of critical health care and provide mostneeded protective equipment, specific training and technical assistance in hospitals.

Refugees and migrants

EU funding to improve access to healthcare and alleviate the effects of close proximity living conditions is channeled by the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis, the EU Emergency Trust for Africa, and PEGASE instrument (in Palestine*) to Libya, Syria, Jordan,

Lebanon and Palestine, all greatly affected by the significant presence of refugees, migrants or internally displaced people