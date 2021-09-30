EU-funded maternity ward helps Syrian refugees give birth during COVID-19

Since the 1947–49 Palestine war, Jordan has been a refuge for those fleeing from wars in the region. In the past 10 years, the country has welcomed more than 1 million refugees.

The vast majority of them are from Syria, joining an already substantial refugee community made up of Palestinians, Iraqis and a smaller number of African refugees.

Since September 2018, the EU has been funding a maternity ward run by International Medical Corps (IMC) in Irbid. In this city close to the Syrian border, we serve one of the biggest urban refugee populations in the country.

Refugees living in urban areas face similar, often greater, hardship than those living in camps. This clinic in Irbid is trying to change that.

Reproductive health services don’t just save lives; they increase well-being among mothers and their babies, laying the foundation for a healthier future for their families and the community at large.

Please meet to the midwives, nurses and doctors who care for refugee mothers as they give birth—and are given a haven in the middle of a global pandemic.

Story by Clara Long and Ryan Stafford, International Medical Corps.