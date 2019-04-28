Ethical Principles: A note for protection volunteers in Al Hol camp (April 2019)

This note sets out measures for staff and volunteers providing protection services in Al Hol. These measures reflect agreed global standards and should serve as the foundation for interactions with girls, boys, women and men. Agencies operating in Al Hol are responsible for training their staff and volunteers on these measures and ensuring appropriate supervision and support to make sure they are implemented.

HOW YOU CAN HELP PROTECT GIRLS, BOYS, WOMEN & MEN

Always present yourself and wear distinctive badges/ visibility items to ensure that persons can identify you as a humanitarian worker.

Do not allow unknown persons to approach new arrivals, such as those without clear badges/IDs. There may be a good will to provide support, but it may cause further distress and expose them to risks.

Do not share personal details of new arrivals to anyone other than humanitarian service providers following the guidance below. This includes names, ages, nationalities, specific needs, human stories etc.

No photographs should be taken of any individual for any purpose without their informed consent. In the case of children, informed consent should also be taken from their parent or caregiver.

Do not take or share photos or any identifying information on social media (Facebook,

Twitter, WhatsApp etc)

Encourage the media to not interfere in the provision of humanitarian assistance as their interference may increase the distress of those you are trying to assist.

Humanitarian/protection staff will NEVER ask for any remuneration or any other favor of any nature to provide assistance or referral. If witnessed, immediately report to your organisation’s focal points or head of agency.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE (SEA)