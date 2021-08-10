Escalation of violence in Syria kills and injures 45 children since beginning of July

From Bertrand Bainvel, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 10 August 2021- “An ongoing escalation of violence in Syria, especially in the north, has killed and injured at least 45 children since the beginning of July.

“A few days ago, an attack killed four children from the same family in Al-Qastoun town in Hama, north of Syria. The attack hit a residential area killing and injuring scores of civilians.

“Parties to the conflict should protect children at all times.

“Ten years into the conflict in Syria, the killing of children has become commonplace.

“Too many families are left in grief over an irreplaceable loss: their children. Nothing justifies the killing of children.”

