Employment and Livelihood Support in Syria [EN/AR]

A Study conducted for UNDP Syria by the Syrian Economic Sciences Society Damascus, July 2018

This study has been conducted in cooperation between the Syrian Economic Sciences Society and UNDP-Damascus about the current situation of employment and livelihood in Syria before and during the crisis and providing suitable recommendations and suggestions to create jobs for the job-seekers, and secure livelihood to improve their living situations and those of their households at the current stage, in the short and medium term. Previous relevant data and studies conducted before and during the crisis have been used. The study team has also held meetings in the six governorates understudy: Damascus-Damascus Suburb-Homs-Tartous-Aleppo-Alhasaka. These meetings were with a number of interested bodies of production and service facility owners, young job-seekers, some interested experts and officials working in the field of the study to explore their views and proposals.