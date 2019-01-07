07 Jan 2019

Employment and Livelihood Support in Syria [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 05 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.46 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.81 MB)Arabic version

A Study conducted for UNDP Syria by the Syrian Economic Sciences Society Damascus, July 2018

This study has been conducted in cooperation between the Syrian Economic Sciences Society and UNDP-Damascus about the current situation of employment and livelihood in Syria before and during the crisis and providing suitable recommendations and suggestions to create jobs for the job-seekers, and secure livelihood to improve their living situations and those of their households at the current stage, in the short and medium term. Previous relevant data and studies conducted before and during the crisis have been used. The study team has also held meetings in the six governorates understudy: Damascus-Damascus Suburb-Homs-Tartous-Aleppo-Alhasaka. These meetings were with a number of interested bodies of production and service facility owners, young job-seekers, some interested experts and officials working in the field of the study to explore their views and proposals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.