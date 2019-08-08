08 Aug 2019

Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme Technical Analysis Report

Report
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 08 Aug 2019
The Technical Analysis study has been conducted with the aim of referring the individuals in the ESSN Programme beneficiary pool to the livelihoods in terms of its scope and content. With the purpose of increasing beneficiaries’ economic and social resilience and self-sufficiency by reducing their dependency on cash assistance in the forthcoming period, studies are conducted for the beneficiaries so that they can have access to employment and training opportunities. To investigate how the beneficiary group will be affected by the increasing need and the changing program structures, to support the research with studies such as vulnerability and capacity analysis and to ensure that the results of the research constitute a foresight for the future period have been the most important goals in the background of all these studies.

