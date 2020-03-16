Emergency Needs Tracking, Northern Aleppo Governorate (16 March 2020)

OVERVIEW

Since 15 January 2020, Northwest Syria (NWS) has witnessed an increase in aerial bombardments and shelling, particularly in Southern Idleb and Western Aleppo. Due to this escalation in conflict, there has been mass displacement of civilians, in particualr to areas near to the Turkish-Syrian border. Despite the implementation of a de-escalation agreement on 5 March, humanitarian needs across the region remain severe and compounded by harsh winter conditions. As such, REACH activated an Emergency Needs Tracking (ENT) system in communities in NWS known to be hosting a high number of Internally Displaced Person (IDP) arrivals. This information aims to inform the humanitarian immediate response by identifying the priority needs, and people in need, in communities hosting recently displaced persons.

This factsheet represents the seventh ENT assessment conducted across IDP-hosting communities in Idleb governorate. For seven consecutive weeks, shelter has remained the most-commonly reported priority need across assessed communities. The full dataset accompanying this factsheet can be accessed here.