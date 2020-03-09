Emergency Needs Tracking, Idleb Governorate (09 March 2020)

OVERVIEW

Since 15 January 2020, Northwest Syria (NWS) has witnessed an increase in aerial bombardments and shelling, particularly in Southern Idleb and Western Aleppo. Despite the implementation of a de-escalation agreement on 5 March, humanitarian needs across the region remain severe. As such, REACH activated an Emergency Needs Tracking (ENT) system in communities in NWS known to be hosting a high number of Internally Displaced Person (IDP) arrivals. This information aims to inform the humanitarian immediate response by identifying the priority needs, and people in need, in communities hosting recently displaced persons