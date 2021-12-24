Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria and neighboring countries

On December 24, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 28.95 million US dollars for vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people, facing humanitarian crisis in Syria and neighboring countries.

1. This will provide humanitarian assistance such as provision of winter clothing kits, package of house repairs, food, and safe water, as well as assistance in the areas of health and hygiene, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Naitions Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

2. The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:

Provision of food to approx 320,000 people.

Protection service of internally displaced persons and refugees, such as provision of a package of house repairs, to approx 810,000 people.

Provision of health services, safe water, blankets and winter clothes as well as repair of drainage networks for the sake of approx 190,000 women and children.

Provision of heating fuel and medical services to approx 600,000 people.

3. Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis through improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and advancing the UN-facilitated political process.

(Reference)Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNHCR: 12.1 million US dollars

Assistance through WFP: 10.2 million US dollars

Assistance through UNICEF: 0.38 million US dollars

Assistance through UNRWA: 0.285 million US dollars