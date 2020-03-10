Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Northwest Syria

１ On March 10, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Northwest Syria, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 4.75 million US dollars.

２ This will provide humanitarian assistance such as food, shelters, blankets, tents as well as protection for vulnerable people, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

３ The expected outcome of this assistance in improving the humanitarian situation is as follows:

（１） Approximately 37,500 people will receive shelters and Non Food Items (NFIs).

（２） Approximately 30,000 vulnerable people including those affected by SGBV and children will receive protection.

（３） Promotion of rapid and efficient humanitarian assistance by tracking the movements of approximately 1,000,000 IDPs.

（４） Food assistance to approximately 78,400 households.

４ Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis through improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and advancing the UN-facilitated political process.

（Referrence）

UNHCR (3.35 million)，WFP (1.4 million)

(END)