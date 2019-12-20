20 Dec 2019

Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in North-eastern Syria

from Government of Japan
Published on 10 Dec 2019
  1. On December 10, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Northeastern Syria, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 14 million US dollars.

２ The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas of WASH, health, provision of shelter, blankets and tents, and coordination, through four international organizations.

３ The expected outcome/output of this assistance is as follows:

  • Approximately 524,000 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people of host communities including the most vulnerable population such as children, will have improved access to safe water and sanitation facilities.

  • Approximately 104,000 people will receive a) life-saving shelters,

b) core relief items (CRIs) such as blankets, sleeping mats, jerry cans, solar lamps, and

c) winterization items such as winter clothes, waterproof floor covering, in order to reduce their vulnerabilities and enhance resilience.

  • Around 535,000 people will receive health/medical services.

４ Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis through improving the humanitarian situation in Syria,and advancing the UN-facilitated political process.

（Referrence）

UNHCR(6.2 million)，UNICEF(2.8 million)， ICRC： (4.6 million), OCHA(0.4 million)

*For inquiries, please contact the First Middle East Division (ex. 5277) or the Humanitarian Assistance and Emergency Relief Division (ext. 3111), Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Tel. 03-5501-8000.

