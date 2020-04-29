Eleven children reported killed in an attack on a crowded market in Afrin, north of Syria

From Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 29 April 2020 - “It is tragicthat 11 children were reportedly killed and many more were injured when a bomb went off near a fuel tanker in a crowded market in Afrin city, northern rural Aleppo yesterday.

“We fear that the death toll might be much higher.

“Ten years into the brutal conflict in Syria, children continue to be hit the hardest by unprecedented levels of violence, destruction and death. Violence breeds more violence.

“Violence is not new to Afrin. In early 2018, due to an escalation of violence, nearly 56,000 children fled the area to other parts of Syria.

“The war in Syria is far from over. UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict in Syria and those with influence over them that children are not a target and that attacks on civilian populated areas are a violation of international law”.

