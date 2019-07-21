21 Jul 2019

Eight water facilities come under attack in Idlib, northwest of Syria, affecting water supply for nearly 250,000 people

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 20 Jul 2019 View Original
© UNICEF/MENA/2019
© UNICEF/MENA/2019

From Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 20 July 2019- “Public services, critical for children, have come under attack in the past weeks as a result of fighting in northwest Syria. Part of that sad reality are repeated attacks against water facilities, cutting off children and families from water as summer temperatures soar.

“UNICEF confirms that eight water facilities in Al-Ma’ra district, southern Idlib, have come under attack in the past two months alone, three of which are UNICEF-supported. These facilities provide drinking water for nearly 250,000 people in the area.

“Among these facilities is the main water station in the Maaret An-Numan area. It was severely damaged, forcing families to rely on water trucking for their daily needs.

“Water facilities are not a target, they should be protected at all times.

“In line with international humanitarian law, all parties to the conflict and those with influence over them have an obligation to stop attacks on water facilities and all basic civilian infrastructure across Syria”.

ENDs-

Media Contacts
Juliette Touma
Chief of Communication
UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office
Tel: 00962798674628
Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.