Eight water facilities come under attack in Idlib, northwest of Syria, affecting water supply for nearly 250,000 people

From Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 20 July 2019- “Public services, critical for children, have come under attack in the past weeks as a result of fighting in northwest Syria. Part of that sad reality are repeated attacks against water facilities, cutting off children and families from water as summer temperatures soar.

“UNICEF confirms that eight water facilities in Al-Ma’ra district, southern Idlib, have come under attack in the past two months alone, three of which are UNICEF-supported. These facilities provide drinking water for nearly 250,000 people in the area.

“Among these facilities is the main water station in the Maaret An-Numan area. It was severely damaged, forcing families to rely on water trucking for their daily needs.

“Water facilities are not a target, they should be protected at all times.

“In line with international humanitarian law, all parties to the conflict and those with influence over them have an obligation to stop attacks on water facilities and all basic civilian infrastructure across Syria”.

