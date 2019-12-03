Eight children reportedly killed in attacks on Tal Rifaat in rural Aleppo in the north of Syria
Statement from Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa
AMMAN, 2 December 2019 – “We are shocked and saddened at reports that eight children were killed and another eight were injured in attacks on Tal Rifaat town, northern Aleppo. All of them were under the age of 15.
“This brings the number of children killed in the north of Syria to at least 34 in the past four weeks alone.
“The number of children killed is increasing as relentless violence continues in several parts of Syria.
“In almost nine years of conflict, the fundamental principle of protection of children has been completely disregarded.
“UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict in Syria that children must always be protected, they are not a target and those who kill children deliberately will be held accountable."
