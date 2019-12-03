03 Dec 2019

Eight children reportedly killed in attacks on Tal Rifaat in rural Aleppo in the north of Syria

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original

Statement from Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 2 December 2019 – “We are shocked and saddened at reports that eight children were killed and another eight were injured in attacks on Tal Rifaat town, northern Aleppo. All of them were under the age of 15.

“This brings the number of children killed in the north of Syria to at least 34 in the past four weeks alone.

“The number of children killed is increasing as relentless violence continues in several parts of Syria.

“In almost nine years of conflict, the fundamental principle of protection of children has been completely disregarded.

“UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict in Syria that children must always be protected, they are not a target and those who kill children deliberately will be held accountable."

Media Contacts

Juliette Touma
UNICEF Amman
Tel: +962 79 867 4628
Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Joe English
UNICEF New York
Tel: +1 917 893 0692
Email: jenglish@unicef.org

Salam Al-Janabi
UNICEF Syria
Tel: +963 950044371
Email: sabdulmunem@unicef.org

Tamara Kummer
UNICEF MENA Regional Office
Tel: +962 797 588 550
Email: tkummer@unicef.org

