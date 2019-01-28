Education Needs Assessment: Whole of Syria, May - June 2018

Overview

Since the beginning of the crisis in March 2011, conflict has caused 5.5 million Syrians to flee to neighbouring countries and further abroad. Within Syria, 6.1 million people, of whom almost 2 million are school-aged children, have been internally displaced.1 The volatile security and access situation within the country impacts children and their ability to access education. Education, as well as other social services, have been limited by the destruction of infrastructure, displacement, injuries, loss of life and resulting distress. Furthermore, the ability to provide adequate response is hindered by the limited information on humanitarian needs and vulnera- bility in the education sector.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education sector, REACH conduct- ed an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Human- itarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 7,097 households and 1,604 schools surveyed across 88 sub-districts in Syria. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Find- ings presented in this factsheet are based on household surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to the 88 assessed sub-districts during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that 8% of children aged 6-11 and 25% of children aged 12-17 did not attend school in assessed sub-districts in opposition-held areas in Syria mostly due to the need to work or help family, lack of learning materials, and poor quality of teaching. The most urgent educational needs in assessed sub-districts were ensuring safety and security for children and teachers, additional classrooms, and provision of teaching supplies and kits.