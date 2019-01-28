Education Needs Assessment: Quneitra Governorate, May - June 2018

Overview

Quneitra governorate is a largely agricultural governorate located in south- ern Syria in the Syrian Golan Heights. Before the military offensive on south Syria in June 2018, Quneitra hosted many internally displaced people (IDPs) and saw many spontaneous returns to the governorate. However, the military offensive on south Syria has resulted in many changes in the conditions of Quneitra, including temporary, large-scale displacement to the area at the time of the offensive and some small movements out of the governorate following the reconciliation agreements. This factsheet reflects the state of education in Quneitra before this offensive. It is likely that the increased insecurity during the south Syria offensive had a negative impact on access to and quality of education in Quneitra governorate. Following the offensive and a reduction in hostilities, shifts in the educational system may present additional barriers to education.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education Sector, REACH conduct- ed an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Human- itarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 369 households and 60 schools surveyed across four sub-districts in Quneitra governorate. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on household surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to the four assessed sub-districts during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that total net attendance rates in assessed sub-districts in Quneitra governorate were higher than other parts of the country. The need for children to work and help their family was the top barrier facing out-of-school school-aged children in assessed sub-districts in Quneitra governorate. Early marriage was also cited as a common barrier to attendance for older children. The most urgent need reported in assessed sub-districts in Quneitra governorate was ensuring safety and security for children and teachers.