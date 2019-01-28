Education Needs Assessment: Northeast Syria, May - June 2018

Overview

Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates, located in northern Syria border- ing Turkey, are predominately under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the north of the governorate and the government of Syria in the south. Large numbers of the residents of northeast Syria have returned to their homes since the decline of conflict in October 2017. Despite ini- tial efforts in reconstruction, damage remains widespread, basic services limited, and the risk of unexploded ordnance remains high. The results in this factsheet are representative of sub-districts under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the north of Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education Sector, REACH conduct- ed an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Human- itarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 2,473 households and 404 schools surveyed across 21 sub-districts in ArRaqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on household surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to the 21 assessed sub-districts during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that 10% of children aged 6-11 and 36% of chil- dren aged 12-17 were out of school in assessed sub-districts in northeast Syria, mostly due to needing to work or help family. Many children were in grades lower than expected for their age, especially secondary schoolaged children. The most urgent educational needs in assessed sub-dis- tricts in Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh are appropriate WASH facilities and qualified teachers.