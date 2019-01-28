Education Needs Assessment: Hama Governorate, May - June 2018

Overview

Due to security and access constraints, Madiq Castle was the only sub-district assessed in Hama governorate. Madiq Castle, along with the rest of the governorate, has been affected by conflict and witnessed intensified fighting in the second half of 2017, early 2018, and sporadically since, as areas of influence between government of Syria and different armed groups continue to be violently negotiated n the area. Heightened conflict and insecurity in Madiq Castle led to declines in the number of pre-conflict population, with significant numbers of spontaneous returns taking place in 2018, possibly driven by the establishment of a Turkish observation point in the region. Madiq Castle has also been a key transit point for evacuation from south Syria and Homs.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education Sector, REACH conducted an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 101 households and 34 schools surveyed across Madiq Castle. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on household surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to Madiq Castle during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that 4% of children aged 6-11 and 13% of children aged 12-17 ere out of school in Madiq Castle, mostly due to the poor quality of teaching and lack of learning materials. The most urgent educational needs in Madiq Castle were ensuring safety and security of children and teachers and additional classrooms.