Education Needs Assessment: Dar'a Governorate, May - June 2018

Overview

Predominantly agricultural, Dar’a governorate is located in southern Syria. During the first half of the 2017/2018 school year, hostilities in Dar’a reduced significantly due to a ceasefire agreement between armed opposition groups and the government of Syria in July 2017. However, the military offensive on south Syria in June 2018 resulted in many changes in the conditions of Dar’a, including temporary, large-scale displacement at the time of the offensive and some movements out of the governorate following the recon- ciliation agreements. This factsheet reflects the state of education in Dar’a before the escalation. It is likely that the increased insecurity during the of- fensive had a negative impact on access to and quality of education in Dar’a governorate. Following the offensive and a reduction in hostilities, shifts in the educational system may also present additional barriers to education.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education Sector, REACH conduct- ed an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Human- itarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 1,127 households and 468 schools surveyed across 16 sub-districts in Dar'a governorate. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on house- hold surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to the sixteen assessed sub-districts during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that overall total net attendance rates in Dar'a governorate are higher than other parts of the country. The need for children to work and help their family was the top barrier facing out-of-school schoolaged children in Dar'a governorate. Early marriage was also cited as a common barrier to attendance for older children. The most urgent needs reported in Dar'a governorate were ensuring safety and security for children and teachers and additional classrooms.