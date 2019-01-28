Education Needs Assessment: Al-Hasakeh, May - June 2018

Overview

Al-Hasakeh governorate, located in northern Syria bordering Turkey, is made up of a majority of Kurds and Arabs. Al-Hasakeh is predominantly under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces with some areas controlled by ISIL-affiliated groups. Recent clashes have occurred in Al-Hasakeh between the government of Syria and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), and the so called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The results in this factsheet are representative of 13 sub-districts under control of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria in the north of Al-Hasakeh.

In the framework of the Whole of Syria Education Sector, REACH conducted an assessment of access and quality of education in opposition-held areas of northeast, northwest and south Syria to inform the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Findings in this factsheet were drawn from a randomly selected sample of 1,600 households and 278 schools surveyed across 13 sub-districts in Al-Hasakeh governorate. Data was collected from 7 May to 21 June 2018. Household survey findings are representative at the sub-district level with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error. School survey findings are indicative. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on household surveys unless noted otherwise. All findings pertain to the thirteen assessed sub-districts during the 2017/2018 school year.

Key Findings

This assessment found that 10% of children aged 6-11 and 27% of children aged 12-17 were out of school in assessed sub-districts in Al-Hasakeh governorate, mostly due to the poor quality of teaching and the need to work or help family. The most urgent educational needs in assessed sub-districts in Al-Hasakeh are qualified teachers, recognition and certification of the curriculum, and appropriate WASH facilities.