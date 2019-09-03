03 Sep 2019

Education Cluster: Give Syrian Children Safe Education

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 02 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (117.17 KB)

Gaziantep, 2 September 2019

Parties to the conflict in Syria must take additional measures to ensure attacks on education stop immediately to allow children to return to education, feel safe in and around the schools and study without fear and interruptions.

Psychological impact of violent conflict on children has well-documented negative consequences on their ability to learn, socialize, and achieve their full potential. Children who have suffered severe distress are likely to have learning difficulties and often are unable to regularly attend their classes.

With support from its members, Southern Turkey Education Cluster has tracked 58 schools or education centers that have been impacted by attacks on education since the latest escalation of violence that started on April 30.

Some of these education facilities were hit directly, and others had to suspend their education activities due to increased insecurity. The humanitarian causalities could have been at disastrous levels if the schools were in formal sessions.

The escalation of violence in Northwest Syria has turned the area into an active warzone, with at least 3 million civilians including 1.5 million children caught in the cross fire.

Indiscriminate shelling and aerial bombing of civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and market places, claimed lives of hundreds of civilians including children. 250,000 school-aged children were affected by ongoing hostilities in Idleb, mainly due to suspension of education activities.

Humanitarian actors have tracked more than 500,000 incidents of displacements among civilians in North West Syria between Since April 30, including 150,000 school-aged children, and many of the families were displaced multiple times.

In arrival locations, the existing absorption capacity of education facilities are overstretched for both displaced people and host communities. When schools reopen in September, most of the displaced children will have limited or no access to education as many education facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and others used for collective shelters as displacements continue. Overcrowded classrooms will force thousands of children out of school, exposing them to other risks including child labor, child marriage and recruitment by armed groups.

Members of the education cluster demand that indiscriminate attacks affecting education stop immediately to ensure the safety of children and education personnel in and on the way to schools.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.