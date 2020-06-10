Economic toll of COVID-19 in the Middle East, 09 June 2020

Preliminary analysis and recommendations

Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Libya are at different stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the negative impact it had on their economies is being felt, particularly, by vulnerable families and displacement affected communities. Government response efforts are currently underway in each country. Organizations and donors across the region are shifting funding and adapting existing activities to respond with a focus on supporting public health systems and the ability of the most vulnerable in the community to meet their basic needs. The government of Jordan executed a particularly effective response to contain the virus reducing the spread of the infection. These steps taken by governments, donors, and humanitarian actors are critical and will save lives, but they only address the short-term issues. Because the poorest and most vulnerable will likely be hit hardest, it is critical that the economic shock is addressed from the start of the response.

In this briefing note, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) identify the critical impacts expected, and pandemic recovery activities that can be undertaken in the immediate- and medium-term. There is a window of opportunity to use humanitarian interventions to build and support resilience in communities by protecting the poor and vulnerable, supporting business, and bolstering economic recovery.