Eastern Ghouta Situation Overview - Rural Damascus, Syria - January 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Eastern Ghouta is an agricultural region east of Damascus that is home to approximately 400,000 people. The area has faced access restrictions since the beginning of the Syrian conflict and was classified by the United Nations (UN) as besieged in 20132. This Situation Overview is the fourth in a series by REACH, with data collected remotely due to the security risks associated with the escalation in conflict. It aims to monitor the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta, which deteriorated significantly in September 2017 and remained critical in January 2018.

Key findings:

• Five people in critical condition reportedly returned to Eastern Ghouta in January after having been evacuated in December. However, 3 people reportedly died before they could receive treatment after exiting Eastern Ghouta, while 22 people, including infants and children, have reportedly died while waiting for permission to leave.

• No humanitarian deliveries were authorised to enter in December 2017 or January 2018, but at the time of writing, a humanitarian delivery for Nashabiyeh entered on 14 February.

• Access to education deteriorated once again in January, as all schools were reportedly closed due to the prevalence of shelling and airstrikes.

• Food, fuel, and hygiene item availability remained constant after food availability had improved in December 2017. While fuel prices reportedly decreased, all items that entered Eastern Ghouta remained subject to a fee of 2,000 SYP per kilogram (kg) of goods.

• No deaths due to a lack of food were reported in January. However, food prices remained unaffordable and widespread malnutrition was reported. Residents lacked the income to access sufficient amounts of food, and the use of severe coping strategies persisted.

• The medical situation remained critical across communities. In Harasta, an increase in medical staff in response to a critical medical situation and high levels of conflict was reported.

• Access to water remained insufficient in January, with residents reportely continuing to modify their hygiene practices to cope.