Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2

Reporting Period: 18-30 April 2020

Highlights

● All countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) have officially reported COVID-19 cases, except Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Turkey is the most affected country, accounting for more than 70 per cent of all reported cases in the region (and the most reported cases of all UNFPA programme countries globally). Belarus, Serbia and Moldova are the next three most affected countries, relative to the size of their population.

● Restrictions, lockdowns and border closures continue to impact operations and supply chains, affecting procurement of items such as personal protective equipment (PPE).1

● Special efforts were made to raise UNFPA’s overall visibility across the region to reach the most vulnerable with information, supplies and services, including survivors of GBV in shelters, pregnant and lactating women, older people, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees, and other key populations. Risk communication materials were produced to reach these vulnerable groups.

● Young people across the region were mobilized through youth networks to contribute to the COVID-19 response, and the needs of young people, including for comprehensive sexuality education and access to services, were addressed. ● A range of activities aimed at engaging men have been implemented, focused on challenging gender roles at home and preventing GBV during lockdowns.

● Within UN coordination mechanisms at regional and country levels, UNFPA has launched, or participated in, socioeconomic risk assessments focusing on implications of the pandemic on SRHR, GBV and gender equality, and demographic security.

● In response to cases of people living with HIV, UNFPA helped launch a regional hotline assisting with access to medication and counselling on SRH and GBV.

1 Countries with restrictions: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Border closures: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, Tajikistan, Turkey Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.)*