Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1

Reporting Period: as of 17 April 2020

Highlights

● All countries have reported COVID-19 cases except Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, with Turkey being the most affected.

● Restrictions, lockdowns and border closures are affecting operations, supply chains and procurement of personal protective equipment and other supplies resulting in shortages.

● Lockdowns make it difficult to reach and assist vulnerable populations, including migrants, refugees, people with disabilities, minorities, elderly, pregnant and lactating women, survivors of gender-based violence and homeless people.

● There is limited access to some regions in Kosovo (UNSCR 1244*), and difficulties in coordination of service delivery in several countries due to changing referral pathways and reporting lines.

● UNFPA is working with governments and partners to maintain sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence services, including psychosocial support, and support to elderly people.

● UNFPA has mobilized the youth across the region to support COVID-19 prevention and response, and vulnerable communities, including the elderly.

● UNFPA joined UN Women in rolling out a regional rapid gender assessment on COVID-19 impact.