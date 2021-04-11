EASO publishes a COI report: Syria – Military service - April 2021

Introduction

The purpose of this report is to provide relevant information regarding the military service in the Syrian Arab Army - the formal land forces of the national Syrian Armed forces - for international protection status determination, including refugee status and subsidiary protection, and in particular for use in updating EASO’s country guidance development on Syria. This report is produced in line with the EASO COI Report Methodology (2019)12 and the EASO COI Writing and Referencing Style Guide (2019).

Methodology

The report contains information on the topic of military service in the Syrian Arab Army focusing primarily on recent trends, with updated information on 2020 and 2021 where available. The information gathered is a result of research using public, specialised paper-based and electronic sources until 5 March 2021. Some additional information was added during the finalisation of this report in response to feedback received during the quality control process, until 22 March 2021. The terms of reference (ToR) of this report were defined by EASO based on discussions held and input received from COI experts in the EASO COI specialist network on Syria and from policy experts in EU+ countries14 within the framework of a Country Guidance development on Syria. This report was drafted for the purpose of developing analysis of particular profiles with regard to qualification for refugee status. ToR for this report can be found in Annex II of this report.