Drastic Escalation Of Violence Leaves 18 Civilians Dead in 48 Hours

Geneva, Switzerland - UOSSM denounces the shelling of civilian areas in Khan Sheikhun and Ma'arat al-Nu'man in Idlib province, which has killed 18 civilians (eight children, seven women and three men) in the past 48 hours. In addition, on Saturday February 16th, shelling in Hama stuck the residence of Dr. Ahmad Hamwiya (pharmacist) in Al Madiq castle, killing him.

In the strongest terms, UOSSM calls on all military actors to respect international law and immediately stop targeting civilian areas and medical staff. The areas which are currently under attack are heavily populated with civilians and fall within the demilitarized zone. Shortages of medical supplies, equipment and staff are already beginning to take their toll on service capacity.

We ask the international community to release emergency funding and resources to support the civilians of these regions and continue to strengthen the impartial delivery of aid. “The death of 8 children this weekend and Dr. Ahmad Hamwiya is unconscionable and entirely preventable.

Week after week we continue to see children paying the heaviest toll in this war and we cannot become apathetic to this. Civilians and medical staff are protected under international humanitarian law and these laws must be enforced and respected.“ Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

About UOSSM: UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.