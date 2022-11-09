Displacement Camp Attacked with Cluster Bombs in Northwest Syria; 9 Killed Including 3 Children

Toronto, Canada - On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Damascus time, the Kafar Jalis Displacement Camp in northwest Syria was attacked by cluster bombs killing nine civilians, including three children and one woman, according to the Syrian Civil Defense. Over 75 others were wounded in the attack. Thousands of displaced people live in the camp that was attacked on Sunday.

In a separate attack, two civilians were injured in artillery shelling in the outskirts of Areeha and the village of Sarmin, south of Idlib.

These attacks were the first major attacks in a relatively calm year in Syria.

Dr. Anas al Kassem, co-founder and vice-chairman of UOSSM-Canada said, "The use of internationally prohibited cluster bombs on civilians is deeply troubling. The international community must stop these attacks and stop risking the lives of innocent civilians."

