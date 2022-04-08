Syria
Dignified and Safer Living Conditions Guidance - North West Syria, March 2022
Attachments
**Description **
The Dignified and Safer Living Conditions guidance addresses the complex, inter-sectoral challenges of protracted displacement and the need to provide dignified shelter and living conditions to those living in IDP site through:
Upgrading of IDP sites to transition IDPs living in tents and other inadequate living conditions to dignified shelters.
Promoting integrated multi-sector site planning including drainage, sewage, water, roads, lighting, electricity, early recovery and livelihoods, education and health.
Ensuring that affected people are central to all planning and advocacy efforts.