Syria

Dignified and Safer Living Conditions Guidance - North West Syria, March 2022

Format
Manual and Guideline
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

**Description **

The Dignified and Safer Living Conditions guidance addresses the complex, inter-sectoral challenges of protracted displacement and the need to provide dignified shelter and living conditions to those living in IDP site through:

  1. Upgrading of IDP sites to transition IDPs living in tents and other inadequate living conditions to dignified shelters.

  2. Promoting integrated multi-sector site planning including drainage, sewage, water, roads, lighting, electricity, early recovery and livelihoods, education and health.

  3. Ensuring that affected people are central to all planning and advocacy efforts.

Related Content