Desertification and Drought Day 2020: Food. Feed. Fibre. Sustainable Production and Consumption

This paper is prepared on the occasion of the celebration of the Desertification and Drought Day 2020. It addresses this year’s theme for which the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has chosen the slogan: “Food. Feed. Fiber. - Sustainable Production and Consumption”.

The paper focuses mainly on this topic by highlighting ways by which communities in the Arab region can address the risks arising from desertification. It recommends some practical and effective solutions that communities in the Arab countries can follow to prevent land degradation, and rehabilitate agricultural lands, in order to preserve the already scarce natural resources and to enhance food security in the Arab region, by shifting to more sustainable consumption and production patterns mainly, in addition to sustainable land management, preventing the depletion of natural resources and contributing to the preservation of terrestrial ecosystems.