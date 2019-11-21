21 Nov 2019

Densely Packed Qah IDP Camp Hit By Missiles Today - Idlib, Syria

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 21 Nov 2019

Geneva, Switzerland- Today at 8:24 P.M. Damascus time on November 20, 2019, surface missiles struck the Qah Camp for the displaced in northern Idlib, killing/ maiming scores and causing widespread fires. At least 12 were killed and over 20 were wounded, the majority of victims were children and women. The missile landed near the Qah Maternity and Children’s Hospital causing minor damage to the facility. “Attacking one of the most densely packed IDP camps in Syria, full of children, is beyond sadistic. The internally displaced people in these camps had been forced to flee their homes, and were now living in terrible conditions, many for years. Can you imagine how difficult life is for families in these camps? To attack a refugee camp is cowardly and truly kicks civilians when they are down. The international community must hold perpetrators accountable for war crimes."- Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International Video of aftermath of attack: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10tYPEpFzci55QGYGWi0kFhNq6EXXwz4N/view?u...

For Media Inquiries Please Contact: ﻿ Najah Allouch: UOSSM USA Communications and Media Director Email: press@uossm.us

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

