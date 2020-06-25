Denmark Contributes EUR 3.35 Million to Support COVID-19 Response Interventions in Northeast of Syria

Amman – Wednesday, 24th June 2020 – Today, the SRTF announced that it has received an additional contribution of 25 million Danish Krones, approximately (EUR 3.35 million) from the Kingdom of Denmark in support of its stabilization efforts in the North East of Syria, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor. This is the second contribution made by Denmark to the Fund this year and brings the total amount of its contributions to the SRTF to EUR 16.86 million.

In a released statement, the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, HE Jeppe Kofod, said: “Denmark is strongly committed to supporting efforts to help reduce the suffering of the Syrian people. Our contribution will provide life-saving support for the civilian population in northeast Syria who are suffering under harsh living circumstances or displacement.”

The SRTF Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz expressed gratitude for Denmark’s renewed confidence stating: “This contribution and the continuous backing of Denmark is making a huge difference in many Syrian’s lives who are facing the risks of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of constant political and economic downturns.”

With this contribution, the total contributions received by the SRTF from 12 donor countries have reached EUR 255.66 million; of which EUR 59.55 million is now allocated to support the SRTF’s Stabilization Program in areas liberated from Daesh. Notably, the SRTF’s other donors are, Germany, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Finland, Japan, Kuwait, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Netherlands. Jordan and Turkey are members as host countries of the SRTF.

