Denmark Contributes EUR 2.7 Million to the SRTF’s Stabilization Program in Northeast Syria

Amman – Friday, November 12, 2021 –The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced that it has received an additional contribution of 20 million Danish Kroner (approximately EUR 2.7 million) from Denmark. The fresh fund raises the total amount of paid contributions by Denmark to the initial resources of the SRTF, since its establishment to around EUR 20.5 million. The latest amount will be allocated to the SRTF's "Filling the Void" stabilization program which now stands at a total of EUR 96.5 million.

The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Jeppe Kofod, commented on the news, and said: "With this latest contribution to the SRTF, Denmark once again reaffirms its commitment to reducing the suffering of the Syrian people. Denmark remains strongly committed to supporting stabilization efforts in northeast Syria and providing crucial life-saving support for the civilian population."

The SRTF Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz expressed gratitude for Denmark's renewed confidence stating: "We are grateful to have Denmark's continuous confidence and support to the SRTF's stabilization program which has grown from a EUR 3 million intervention in 2018 to a multisector EUR 96.6 million portfolio impacting people's livelihoods and empowering them to settle back into normal lives after the liberation from Daesh."

With this latest contribution from Denmark, the total contributions received by the SRTF from 12 donor countries have reached EUR 285.6 million. Notably, the SRTF's other donors are Germany, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Finland, Japan, Kuwait, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Netherlands. Jordan and Turkey serve as host countries of the SRTF.

