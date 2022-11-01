Denmark Contributes an Additional EUR 1.34 Million to the SRTF

Amman – Tuesday, 1 November 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced receiving a contribution worth DKK 10 million (around EUR 1.34 million) made by the Kingdom of Denmark, today.

This contribution, aimed at supporting the increasingly thriving efforts in key sectors under the Stabilisation Programme in Northeast Syria, is Denmark’s eighth contribution to the SRTF and brings the total Danish contributions to the Fund, since its establishment, to around EUR 22 million.

The SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, expressed his appreciation to the Danish people represented by their government, saying: “The SRTF is very grateful to the Kingdom of Denmark for the continuous backing we have been receiving. The SRTF’s Stabilisation Programme in the Northeast of Syria has been thriving thanks to the support from Denmark and all other SRTF members, allowing Syrians increased access to goods, services and improved living circumstances, thereby, enabling them to sustain better livelihoods after five years of their liberation from Daesh.”

With Denmark’s latest contribution, the SRTF’s total contributions rise to an impressive EUR 316 million made by 12 donor countries including Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.