26 Dec 2019

Delivering health in some of the worlds’ worst crises through mobile clinics and medical teams

Report
World Health Organization
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

26 December 2019

WHO and its many partners regularly deploy diverse mobile clinics and medical teams to reach people cut off from access to health services. For many people access to these mobile clinics and teams may be their only source of health care.

Mobile clinics offer flexible and viable options for treating isolated and vulnerable groups. The demand for mobile units keeps rising. When coordinating crisis response, WHO has arranged for such wheel-based health care, and modified the details based on the situation. WHO may buy mobile clinics or supply them, or pay for partners to buy or supply them. For example, last year WHO provided 44 mobile clinics to Syrian health non-governmental organizations to serve populations in hard-to-reach areas.

Below are series of photos illustrating some of the ways WHO uses mobile clinics and medical teams in emergencies

