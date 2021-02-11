The definition of disability and disability related data collection and analyses

Action by humanitarian partners to strengthen inclusion of persons with disabilities in the humanitarian response in an evidencebased manner remains highly needed – this note aims to support that effort by providing background and explanation on the definition of disability as well as on how to interpret and use data related to disability.

The note also provides elaboration on the Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) recommended disability-related data collection methodology for humanitarian organizations and entities in northwest Syria. Thereby the note aims to stimulate and assist the broader humanitarian community in northwest Syria in adopting the Washington Group Short Set of Questions on Functioning, especially in relation to disability focused data collection and in understanding and utilizing assessment findings, specifically prevalence-rates of disability in northwest Syria.

For more elaborated description of the situation of persons with disability in northwest Syria and practical suggestions for humanitarians on enhancing inclusion of persons with disabilities in programming, this note is to be read in conjunction with the ITWG “Self-reported barriers to activities of daily living of persons with disabilities living in IDP sites in northwest Syria” brief report and recommendations.

Moreover, it is encouraged to read this note in conjunction with Chapter 4 (on data and information management) and respective annexes of the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action (2019)ii as well as Chapter 6 (on managing data and information for protection outcomes) of the ICRC Professional Standards for Protection Work Carried Out by Humanitarian and Human Rights Actors in Armed Conflict and Other Situations of Violence (2018).iii Useful considerations are also put forward in: Humanity & Inclusion (2018). Disability Data in Humanitarian Action.

The definition of disability

The Inclusion Technical Working Group of the Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) uses the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) definition of disability. In line with the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action the Protection Cluster urges all humanitarian organizations and entities to adopt this definition as well as incorporate the definition in all information management systems. In the CRPD, disability is defined as follows:

'Persons with disabilities include those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others'.

• The definition communicates that persons with a disability have the same rights as everyone else in society and that duty bearers have a role to play in upholding these rights.

• The definition also explicitly recognizes that disability is an experience of persons who face attitudinal, environmental, and/or institutional barriers to participation in society, accessing services, moving around, etc. Therefore, a person is not defined as ‘with disabilities’ based on an impairment of a body structure and/or function alone, but due to the interplay between an impairment and barriers (which are the result of unintentional and intentional human actions). Barriers lead to exclusion, making it likely that persons with disabilities will face more or worse threats and vulnerabilities than others affected by a crisis.