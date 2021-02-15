A decade of displacement in the Middle East and North Africa

Introduction

On 17 December 2010, a young vendor of fruits and vegetables in Sidi Bouzid town, Tunisia set himself on fire after the police confiscated his merchandise. Several weeks of demonstrations followed, led mostly by young people, against corruption, unemployment, police repression and inequality. The wave of protests then spread across almost every country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and became known as the Arab Spring.

Ten years later, several countries in the region are in turmoil. Many, including Yemen, Libya and Syria, are devastated by nearly a decade of conflict that has driven a humanitarian crisis characterised by high levels of internal displacement and refugee flows. What seemed to be hope for a better future has quickly turned into a nightmare for people who have been forced into displacement and exile and who are still living in precarious conditions in displacement camps or in informal urban areas, knowing little but war. Ongoing instability, conflict and violence has characterized other countries like Iraq, Palestine and Lebanon for a long time as a result of foreign interventions, localized ethnic and religious tensions, and an overall situation of political volatility.

It is not only insecurity and conflict that have made displacement cyclical and protracted in recent years, however. Disasters, often overlooked, also trigger new and secondary displacement and contribute to making it protracted. In countries such as Syria and Yemen, floods, storms, and harsh winter conditions continually push people into secondary displacement, exacerbating their vulnerabilities and trapping them in poverty.

The reality of the MENA region is complex. Countries are highly prone to disasters, including slow-onset processes such as desertification and drought, as well as sudden-onset hazards such as floods and storms. Their capacity to cope with those events is severely diminished by years of violence, which have damaged or destroyed their infrastructure and eroded their ability to prepare and respond.

Conflict and violence have reversed development gains achieved in many countries during the 1990s and 2000s.2 Disaster risk reduction, sustainable development and peacebuilding initiatives are still being poorly implemented because of persistent insecurity. Entire families and communities have seen their lives disrupted by war and displacement, with women and children affected disproportionately.

Safety and security issues and constraints on movement continue to keep internally displaced people (IDPs) from achieving durable solutions. Widespread destruction of urban infrastructure and unexploded ordnance impede returns. This has acted as a brake on the reactivation of local economies. It is also illustrative of how the negative impacts of displacement have become the drivers of further instability and displacement risk.

The high levels of displacement put into question the success of crisis prevention and response measures. Lack of coherence and coordination across humanitarian, development, and disaster risk reduction initiatives, short-term and limited funding, and the lack of solid baseline data to assess the true scope and scale of internal displacement, are among the factors that, as a priority, need to be addressed.

Not everything is bleak, however. Good practices also exist across the region that can be extrapolated and adapted to different contexts. These include the development of more reliable data collection systems and platforms for collaboration and information exchange; the opening of political dialogue; and the development of policies on returns and other forms of durable solutions that have helped IDPs put an end to their displacement. Some of these initiatives have been led by governments in affected countries, opening a window of opportunity to re-think and improve current ways of working.