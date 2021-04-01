DEC CVA Real-Time Response Review: Syria Country Report

LAURENT SAILLARD

AL ASHMAR MOHAMAD

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. CONTEXT OF THE REVIEW

1.1.1. APPEAL CONTEXT

In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Disasters Emergency Committee – DEC - launched a coronavirus appeal on 14th July 2020. By the end of August, the campaign had raised over £11.3 million, which was then matched by UK Aid to reach a total of £22.5 million. Unlike previous appeals the DEC coronavirus appeal was proactive. Prioritising countries, based on anticipated humanitarian needs, was challenging, but the DEC and its members adopted a ‘no regrets’ approach.

Resources were allocated to 42 projects in 7 priority countries:

• In Asia - Afghanistan and Bangladesh for the Rohingya crisis

• In Middle East - Yemen and Syria

• In Africa - DRC, Somalia and South Sudan

Funds were used to adapt on-going health and non-health interventions or support new projects. In July 2020 the DEC allocated £13 million for Phase 1 of the response, covering the period from 14th June 2020 to 31st January 2021. A second allocation of £6 million was confirmed in November 2020 that can be used indifferently for phase 1 or phase 2 covering the period from 1st February to 31st January 2022. The Real-Time Response Review (RTRR) is part of DEC’s accountability policy. It is also motivated by the necessity to respond to the high demand of accountability among the British population who generously responded to DEC Coronavirus 2020 Appeal.